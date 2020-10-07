Letters: Keep Mortensen here

Is Arne Mortensen the right person to lead Cowlitz County the next four years to tackle the important issues facing the county?

To lead the county into phase 4 of economic recovery to normalize the lives of all citizens?

To attract new business to re-establish a vibrant economy?

To stand up for citizens' rights?

To deal with the homeless crisis as it is set to grow because of our high unemployment?

To keep a close watch over the county finances by setting priorities?

In four years of county leadership, Mortensen has been asking some inconvenient questions and demanded accountability for money spent. We need his analytical mind on the board of commissioners.

Vote for Arne Mortensen, do not let him get away.

Horst Pagel

Longview