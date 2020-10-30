Letters: Keep local control

The Kelso School District reported that approval of Referendum 90 would not change the way they teach sex education. That is interesting.

Why would the Department of Public Instruction initiate legislation that doesn't change instruction? Well, the answer is power and control. Apparently some local school districts were not following the edicts issued by the Central Committee on Education and were instead teaching sex education in a way appropriate to their local constituents. Now the evil empire has decided to quash the rebellion by issuing Referendum 90. It effectively emasculates the local school boards with regard to sex education.

Who are these people who write these rules? Did you vote for them? Can you talk to them? Do they hold any meetings you can attend? The answer is no to all these questions.

Vote against this growth of centralized control and retain local control by rejecting Referendum 90.

You can also vote to replace Chris Reykdal as Superintendent of Public Instruction by voting for Maia Espinoza. She is in favor of local control.

Daryl Erickson

Kelso