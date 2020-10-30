 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Keep local control

Letters: Keep local control

{{featured_button_text}}

The Kelso School District reported that approval of Referendum 90 would not change the way they teach sex education. That is interesting.

Why would the Department of Public Instruction initiate legislation that doesn't change instruction? Well, the answer is power and control. Apparently some local school districts were not following the edicts issued by the Central Committee on Education and were instead teaching sex education in a way appropriate to their local constituents. Now the evil empire has decided to quash the rebellion by issuing Referendum 90. It effectively emasculates the local school boards with regard to sex education.

Who are these people who write these rules? Did you vote for them? Can you talk to them? Do they hold any meetings you can attend? The answer is no to all these questions.

Vote against this growth of centralized control and retain local control by rejecting Referendum 90.

You can also vote to replace Chris Reykdal as Superintendent of Public Instruction by voting for Maia Espinoza. She is in favor of local control.

Daryl Erickson

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: An assignment

I came to Cowlitz County in the fall of 1963 to teach American history to eventually about 3,000 Longview students. They were a blast to teach…

Letters

Letters: Questions for Finn

We appreciate and rely on civic-minded folks such as Will Finn who serves as mayor of Woodland. In running for county commissioner, Mayor Finn…

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Letters

Letters: No jokes

Two thoughts from the good old days and lately we are finding out just how good the good old days were.

Letters

Letters: For working people

One of our sons works in the hotel industry. He was shocked when he was laid off in early March. He has been able to manage on savings, vacati…

Letters

Letters: Respect makes it work

Returning Dennis Weber and adding Will Finn to the Cowlitz County board of commissioners will set the stage for that body to work together in …

Letters

Letters: Re-elect Dean Takko

As an elected official, it does not matter if you are Democrat or Republican. The criteria I always review when another elected official asks …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News