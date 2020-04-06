Letters: Keep kids home

As this is the first of the month, people are getting paychecks and food stamps.
The stores are full today with shoppers stocking up for their next four weeks of isolation. I get that you need to restock, but what I don’t understand is why shoppers are bringing their children to the store.
I have a 4-year-old who lives with us and he is not allowed to go into a store. This protects him, his parents and grandparents as well as the cashiers.
Please, leave your children home.
Cindy Wardlow
Kelso
