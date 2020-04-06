Letters: Keep kids home

Letters: Keep kids home

{{featured_button_text}}

As this is the first of the month, people are getting paychecks and food stamps.

The stores are full today with shoppers stocking up for their next four weeks of isolation. I get that you need to restock, but what I don’t understand is why shoppers are bringing their children to the store.

I have a 4-year-old who lives with us and he is not allowed to go into a store. This protects him, his parents and grandparents as well as the cashiers.

Please, leave your children home.

Cindy Wardlow

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Appreciated

In his press conferences, Trump has tried to claim responsibility for Gov. Jay Inslee's successful response to this crisis.Then he says he wan…

Letters

Letters: Breaking the law

I see that the Department of Ecology can't afford to do it's own Environmental Impact Statement, so it wants Cowlitz County and Northwest Inno…

Letters

Letters: Worthless words

Here’s a thought: Since a large number of county residents in our service-based economy are suffering, direct action to help them at the local…

Letters

Letters: Wi-Fi for all

Now might be a good time for all cities to get together and provide municipal public Wi-Fi, so all school children can have access to learning…

Letters

Letters: Reject socialism

It's freeeeee! The promises of socialism certainly sound appealing. After all, given a choice between getting something for nothing or having …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News