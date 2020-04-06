Letters: Keep kids home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As this is the first of the month, people are getting paychecks and food stamps.

The stores are full today with shoppers stocking up for their next four weeks of isolation. I get that you need to restock, but what I don’t understand is why shoppers are bringing their children to the store.

I have a 4-year-old who lives with us and he is not allowed to go into a store. This protects him, his parents and grandparents as well as the cashiers.

Please, leave your children home.

Cindy Wardlow

Kelso