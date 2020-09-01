 Skip to main content
Letters: Keep it solvent

One reason I am supporting Carolyn Long and Joe Biden in the coming election is that they will protect and expand Social Security for future generations. The myth is that Social Security is going broke.

By raising the payroll tax to people making up to $250,000 per year, Social Security will remain solvent for our grandchildren's future.

President Donald Trump, if he is re-elected, has already said he will eliminate the payroll tax permanently. That would mean the end of Social Security and Medicare. Many senior citizens would have nothing. They would die or become homeless.

We have paid into those programs for many years. These are our earned benefits. Social Security is the most universal, secure, fair, portable and efficient source of retirement income that we have, providing a guaranteed, inflation-protected source of income one will never outlive.

Carolyn Long will protect Social Security for all senior citizens and people whose disabilities limit their ability to be a part of the workday world.

Expanding Social Security helps everybody. We need to expand Social Security now.

Elect Carolyn Long and Joe Biden in 2020 for a better America.

Joe Hobson

Longview

