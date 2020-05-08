Letters: Keep it clean

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wanda's number: 360-795-3148.

It has been my hope that the restaurants in our area have taken this down time due to the coronavirus to clean up their places of business.

I have lived and shopped in Longview/Kelso since moving to this area in 1980 and I cannot believe some of the nasty, dirty, filthy restaurants I have waked into and did a U-turn right back out the door. God forbid if anyone should have to use their restrooms.

Many times I have wondered why the health department isn't more involved. We need a "dirty dining" exposure in our community.

Over the years I have become a return customer to only those places of business I have found to be clean and continued to practice good hygiene. I really appreciate their care, concern and loyalty to present a clean environment to their customers, especially at a time like this when everyone needs to be extra cautious.

I would like to take this time to thank the various businesses I have continued to frequent over the years, and the employees, for going the extra mile to have your employees walking up and down the aisles constantly cleaning up (thank you!). You have become my home restaurant or quick shop where I'm honored to support your business. Keep up the good work.