Letters: Justice denied

“Justice too long delayed is justice denied,” written by Martin Luther King Jr. from a Birmingham jail.

The Cowlitz County Superior Court Judges (Michael Evans, Gary Bashor, Patricia Fassett, Marilyn Haan, and Thad Scudder) have claimed jurisdiction over this contract with ICE to cage immigrant youths in our county juvenile detention center. It is their responsibility to decide on the fate of this contract.

Despite the evidence that has come forward of a lack of due process, isolation, lack of outdoor time, ignored medical needs, and general poor treatment of these youths held on civil charges alone, no decision has been made. Despite being the last county in the entire country to continue a contract with ICE for juvenile detention, no decision has been made.

How long will the Superior Court judges delay justice for these youths? End this contract so that no more children and youths are taken from their families and denied justice.

Rev. Dexter Kearny

Longview