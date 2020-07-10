Letters: Just wondering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The various parties agreed it was a needed project whose time had come. Studies were made, research was done, the ground was tested and came up positive. Plans were submitted, permission given and funds allocated.

It looked like the overpass over the railroad connecting South Pacific with South River Road in Kelso was a done deal. Then comes County Commissioner Arne Mortensen and attempts to throw a wet blanket on the project siting a concern over private property rights.

There have not been any reported objections by said property owners over the buying of the undeveloped and unused right of way. And then the truth comes out, Mortensen wants to divert the funds for a pet project in south county. His flippant response to the possibility of emergency vehicles being hindered shows a lack of concern for the community.

Here is the question, this project has been in the offing for several years, why is Mortensen just now, a few months before an election, attempting to divert the funds to another project? Is he attempting to garner favor with a particular voting block? Just wondering.

Daniel Stanley

Longview