Letters: Just wait

When our kids were young we got involved in coaching t-ball. We all had a great time and it was well worth the money and energy we used to corral and cultivate those small minds.

We weren’t allowed to keep score but, as coaches, we kept track in our heads. We probably lost more games than we won, but we knew how to keep the kids happy. We always ended the games by telling the kids that we’d won and they’d get extremely excited.

Some of the kids knew but didn’t care. They just wanted to feel good about themselves. The others, they wanted to believe so badly they’d go for just about anything we told them.

How could we have known that 35 years later, we’d have a president using the same tactics.

With this letter I’m announcing my run for the presidency in 2024. My campaign slogan, “You think we’re winning now, just wait until I’m president.”

Don Doyle

Clatskanie