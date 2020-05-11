Letters: Just wait

Letters: Just wait

{{featured_button_text}}

When our kids were young we got involved in coaching t-ball. We all had a great time and it was well worth the money and energy we used to corral and cultivate those small minds.

We weren’t allowed to keep score but, as coaches, we kept track in our heads. We probably lost more games than we won, but we knew how to keep the kids happy. We always ended the games by telling the kids that we’d won and they’d get extremely excited.

Some of the kids knew but didn’t care. They just wanted to feel good about themselves. The others, they wanted to believe so badly they’d go for just about anything we told them.

How could we have known that 35 years later, we’d have a president using the same tactics.

With this letter I’m announcing my run for the presidency in 2024. My campaign slogan, “You think we’re winning now, just wait until I’m president.”

Don Doyle

Clatskanie

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: People, not politics

The resolution brought forward by Sheriff Brad Thurman and passed by the Cowlitz County Commissioners encouraging Gov. Jay Inslee to recklessl…

Letters

Letters: Please move over

Many of us regularly enjoy "walking the dike" along Pacific Way. We are there for the fresh air and exercise (and, of course the gyms are closed).

Letters

Letters: What is the rush?

Marc Thiessen does a great job explaining the hope for vaccines may be just that Dr. Anthony Fauci was instrumental in pushing the early devel…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Letters

Letters: Pressing issues

According to our sheriff and the county commissioners, the most pressing issue in Cowlitz County is being able to stop and buy a gun on the wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News