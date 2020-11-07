Letters: Just tired

I am tired.
All this craziness around the country has made me and many millions of others so very tired of the lies. What ever happened to common sense and logic?
If you believe what is on the MSM (Main Stream Media), you are the problem. Time to step back from the lies of the MSM and plan for the future of your friends and family. If you cannot see the way people are being manipulated, I feel sorry for your lack of education and common sense.
I really doubt this will be posted to the paper.
Stephen Waitkus
Kelso
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!