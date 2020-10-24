Letters: Just don't agree

Dear Jaime Herrera Beutler. You have been elected five times in 10 years as our United States representative in Southwest Washington. In that time, I have watched you struggle being in Congress and a mother to your three young kids.
As much as I have admired your personal sacrifice to your family, your politics and mine just don't agree.
For example:
1.) You have followed President Trump's policies in virtual lockstep without question?
2. ) Your legislation allows killing of sea lions, a direct violation of federal law, just to score political points?
As a member of Congress, you have one of the worst attendance records, missing 333 votes at last count. Your occasional town halls and phone conferences were a sham.
Carolyn Long, your opponent in this election, is a college professor in political science. She is an outstanding candidate for the job.
Herrera Beutler, your record does not support nor deserve re-election. I respectfully ask that you come home to the kids. They need you more now. Thank you for your service.
Rolf Knapp
Vancouver
