 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Just don't agree

Letters: Just don't agree

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Jaime Herrera Beutler. You have been elected five times in 10 years as our United States representative in Southwest Washington. In that time, I have watched you struggle being in Congress and a mother to your three young kids.

As much as I have admired your personal sacrifice to your family, your politics and mine just don't agree.

For example:

1.) You have followed President Trump's policies in virtual lockstep without question?

2. ) Your legislation allows killing of sea lions, a direct violation of federal law, just to score political points?

As a member of Congress, you have one of the worst attendance records, missing 333 votes at last count. Your occasional town halls and phone conferences were a sham.

Carolyn Long, your opponent in this election, is a college professor in political science. She is an outstanding candidate for the job.

Herrera Beutler, your record does not support nor deserve re-election. I respectfully ask that you come home to the kids. They need you more now. Thank you for your service.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beut…

Letters

Letters: Established record

Given the current challenges we face due to the economic crisis, it is essential that the 19th Legislative District be represented by someone …

Letters

Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News