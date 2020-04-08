Letters: Join the battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Delaney Morgan is right in her letter to the editor titled "Appreciated," (The Daily News, April 1) to praise Gov. Jay Inslee’s insightful work in battling the coronavirus.

Gov. Inslee is stepping up again to help food banks provide for more than 1 million people in need in our state. We can join in this work by asking our members of Congress, like Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to please include a 15% raise for SNAP (formerly food stamps) benefits in the next relief package.

In addition, a national moratorium on evictions and $100 billion for renters relief will help stop the flow to homelessness.

So call, write or virtually visit those who represent you and ask for this help for those at risk of hunger and homelessness.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.