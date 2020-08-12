Letters: JHB votes Trump

Herrera Beutler declared in front of The Columbian editorial board that she is voting for President Trump. She is supporting a man who has locked children in cages, tear gassed peaceful protesters, calls veterans losers, makes fun of disabled people, and has encouraged behavior that is killing 1,000 Americans a day.

We need leadership that encompasses integrity, not contempt for our values. If you want a person to represent you who agrees with all of the above and more go ahead and vote for Herrera Beutler. But if you want better for your family, our community and the people in it, vote for Carolyn Long in November to once again have an America that you can be proud of.