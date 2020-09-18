 Skip to main content
Letters: JHB, use your clout

I am grateful that I can stay safely inside and out of the smoke that has blanketed the area. I have not lost my job due to COVID-19, and I do not have to worry about being evicted because I can’t pay rent.

Many people in Southwest Washington are not so fortunate.

While millions of Americans still are struggling to pay their bills, Congress is at a stalemate in terms of passing another round of COVID-19 emergency funding. The House approved a COVID-19 aid package in May. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler voted against it. The Senate has not considered the House bill nor passed one of its own.

Rep. Beutler has been in Congress for 10 years. She mostly has voted in lock-step with Republican Party leadership. Surely that loyalty has earned her some influence. The Congresswoman could use that earned power to urge fellow Republicans in the House and Senate to swiftly pass additional bi-partisan COVID-19 funding that would help keep her constituents housed and fed. The question to her is: will she?

Tonnie Cummings

Vancouver

