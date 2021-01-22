Letters: JHB 'rushed vote'

Rep. Jaime Herrera Butler “rushed her vote” for impeachment. Instead of carefully considering the facts, she made it based on the political climate in Washington, D.C., supporting the swamp and what was best for her personally. The matter of impeachment is one of the most important and critical actions taken against any elected official, especially the President of the United States.

There are rules that should be followed, an investigation, evaluation of the facts and evidence presented, before any vote should be cast. The current impeachment is a divisive act, instigated with but one goal, to stop Donald Trump from ever being able to run for elected office again.

Herrera-Butler has carelessly voted without fully and publicly vetting the facts. This was a rush to judgment completely disregarding her oath and responsibly to Washington’s Third Congressional District.

Mark Smith

Toutle