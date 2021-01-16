 Skip to main content
Letters: JHB? More like RINO.

Letters: JHB? More like RINO.

Jaime Herrera Beutler just reminded our country that term limits needs to happen.

Please don't pretend to be someone you are not. It appears RINO (Republican in Name Only) is fitting for Herrera Beutler.

Bill Spencer

Kelso

