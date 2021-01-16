Letters: JHB? More like RINO.

Jaime Herrera Beutler just reminded our country that term limits needs to happen.
Please don't pretend to be someone you are not. It appears RINO (Republican in Name Only) is fitting for Herrera Beutler.
Bill Spencer
Kelso
