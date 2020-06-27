Letters: Java jam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic chaos on Ocean Beach Highway this past Sunday (June 21) caught everybody by surprise, including myself.

The cause was even more bizarre as I approached the Dutch Bros. coffee store. There it was – as cars lined up for coffee, traffic was blocked to make a right hand turn as well as those trying to drive straight in the right hand lane.

I hope drivers, as well as Dutch Bros., are held responsible. To say the least, Ocean Beach Highway nor any other street should be a public parking lot to get a cup of coffee. Furthermore, the employees should not be allowed to walk off property and take orders on the street.

Mark Lengyel

Longview