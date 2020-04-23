Letters: It's simple

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many doctors now believe that coronavirus survivors will more than likely be left with some organ damage. The ranks of the people with preexisting conditions seems destined to rise.

Republicans and Jaime Herrera Beutler currently support a law to have health care for people with preexisting conditions eliminated without a replacement. President Trump has now declined the option to open up enrollment in Obamacare to help the uninsured with the virus.

This November's vote has now been simplified. If health care is irrelevant, then vote Republican and Herrera Beutler. If healthcare is important, then vote Democrat and Carolyn Long. It's as simple as that.

Don Howard

Camas, Wash.