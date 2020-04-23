Letters: It's simple

Letters: It's simple

{{featured_button_text}}

Many doctors now believe that coronavirus survivors will more than likely be left with some organ damage. The ranks of the people with preexisting conditions seems destined to rise.

Republicans and Jaime Herrera Beutler currently support a law to have health care for people with preexisting conditions eliminated without a replacement. President Trump has now declined the option to open up enrollment in Obamacare to help the uninsured with the virus.

This November's vote has now been simplified. If health care is irrelevant, then vote Republican and Herrera Beutler. If healthcare is important, then vote Democrat and Carolyn Long. It's as simple as that.

Don Howard

Camas, Wash.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: House arrest

Inslee’s house arrest order for the populace, Proclamation 20-25, is in conflict with the Bill of Rights. Our rights of the free exercise of r…

Letters

Letters: Setting an example

I have to publicly eat crow. After all my concerns about our current president being selfish and only looking out for his own interests, I rea…

Letters

Letters: Back to work

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gives President Trump an "F" for his work performance and accuses him of being a weak leader.

Letters

Letters: Stop the blame game

The U.S. — the most technologically advanced nation with the finest medical expertise — is dealing with more coronavirus cases than any other …

Letters

Letters: We can recover

This is a response to the April 11 letter "take my chances." The author clearly does not understand the severity of the coronavirus situation.…

Letters

Letters: Slow mowing

Thank you to the Cowlitz County Diking District that halted mowing part of the slough between Third and Seventh avenues close to Hudson Street…

Letters

Letters: Something bigger

As I read accounts of irresponsible behaviors (parties, refusals to self-quarantine, etc.) with which some are approaching this pandemic, I’m …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News