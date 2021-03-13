 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: It was their 'right'

Letters: It was their 'right'

{{featured_button_text}}

As with people who refuse to wear masks, there are some who are refusing to be vaccinated. Many screaming about their "rights" are often the same people who would most likely fail a basic civics exam.

The courts are now seeing the first lawsuits regarding mandatory vaccination.

Personally, I do not care if people refuse to protect themselves and others become ill and die...it was, after all, their "right" not to be vaccinated. No, I am not cold-hearted, instead I find it difficult to be sympathetic to people who knowingly exposes themselves to such risks. And, I believe that Medicare and Medicaid (government-funded) "should not" reimburse doctors/hospitals for the treatment of those who refused the vaccine and contract COVID. The same for private insurance. These people were exercising their "right" not to be vaccinated and should willingly accept the consequences of their actions...or, in this case, inaction.

Michael Rose

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Why run?

Why do we elect people to local public office? People who are elected make decisions for us, but we elect people to lead, to share their thoug…

Letters

Letter: All charged up

I just received my property tax bill. On the reverse side is the payment options – by mail, drop box, in office, online and by phone. There ar…

Letters

Letters: Keep your chin up

On Monday, Jan. 25, as I was leaving town on Tennant Way about 3:30 p.m., I passed a small pickup with graphic, foul words stenciled across it…

Letters

Letters: Feeding the lie

Members of the GOP are doing everything they can to throw dirt in the gears of the COVID-19 relief package, slowing it down while so many are …

Letters

Letters: Before you know it

The problem with letting Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler get away with voting her conscience is that before you know it all of our elected represen…

Letters

Letters: Bridges to billboards

Longview is a beautiful city. The Parks Department has done a great job working to maintain and expand our parks, and have contributed a lot t…

Letters

Letters: Keeping His word

I am a little confused about all that I read here from the good Christians about Trump. I read here how great he is.

Letters

Letters: Putting on the blinders

Many people in our country decry the Black Lives Matter movement. Those critics ignore the situation in our society. They deny societal system…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News