Letters: It was their 'right'

As with people who refuse to wear masks, there are some who are refusing to be vaccinated. Many screaming about their "rights" are often the same people who would most likely fail a basic civics exam.

Personally, I do not care if people refuse to protect themselves and others become ill and die...it was, after all, their "right" not to be vaccinated. No, I am not cold-hearted, instead I find it difficult to be sympathetic to people who knowingly exposes themselves to such risks. And, I believe that Medicare and Medicaid (government-funded) "should not" reimburse doctors/hospitals for the treatment of those who refused the vaccine and contract COVID. The same for private insurance. These people were exercising their "right" not to be vaccinated and should willingly accept the consequences of their actions...or, in this case, inaction.