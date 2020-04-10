Letters: It is what it is

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The economics of pandemic invasion and recovery are to become a new field of study. This is a completely new phenomenon. The system grinds to a halt as a result of government edicts designed to minimize the health consequences of the pandemic. The coercive powers of government are well suited to this requirement and a virtual shutdown is enforceable. But, it is one thing to shut down an engine, it is quite a different thing to maintain and restart it.

An individual’s reality is circumscribed by contractual obligations requiring payments to maintain survival as well as simple sustenance. This is true of small business owners as well as laborers. Cash flow may go to zero, but financial obligations don’t.

Workers and small business owners need payments during the shut down period that are a substantial proportion of their financial obligations. This is disaster relief. We are buying time and preventing a collapse of the financial system until recovery can start.

Recovery should be a demand stimulus program on steroids. In the absence of high levels of demand, the old supply chains will not recover and new chains will not be created. This stimulus requires a high level of government spending and deficits may reach levels not seen since World War II. We won that war.