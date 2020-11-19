Letters: It happens here

Online is not the only place where scammers feast. It happens right here in the advertising section of the newspaper.

Did you see the wonderful coupon price of $1.77 for butter recently? Did you go and buy some?

While you were loading your groceries onto the conveyor, and then offloading and packing into your cart, the butter went through the checker and UNLESS you had a "digital" coupon, you were charged the full price of $3.99 for each pound.

The coupon does NOT say a card is required. The coupon does not say that a "digital coupon" is required, but if you didn't have that "digital" coupon, well — you just got scammed.

Happy grocery shopping.

Phyllis Makinster

Kelso