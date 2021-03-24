Letters: Is the debt an issue?

A true "patriotic act,” of course led by citizen Joe Hobson as well as the Democrats, would be to encourage Republicans to not only receive, but to enjoy, spend, and/or save their stimulus money as that would be a step towards "unity?"

Since the national debt is an issue, maybe J. Hobson would take a peek at all of the stimulus funds that goes toward "folks who are not citizens," and then explain to ALL American citizens how that was, or is, an "equitable" or "unifying" act by the Democrats.

Can’t wait to see President Joe Biden “flub” his way through the explanation as to how his administration is going to handle this debt….besides expanding it.

Maybe J. Hobson can explain how Democratic politicians such as the Clintons, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, President Biden, and Barack Obama all enter the "game" poor and exited as multi-millionaires while our border, schools and neighborhoods crumbled?

And J. Hobson's concern over “millionaires” surely means he is petitioning BIG “Dem” businesses such as Nike to immediately ship ALL overseas jobs back to America, right?

Matt Thompson

Longview