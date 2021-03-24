 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Is the debt an issue?

Letters: Is the debt an issue?

{{featured_button_text}}

A true "patriotic act,” of course led by citizen Joe Hobson as well as the Democrats, would be to encourage Republicans to not only receive, but to enjoy, spend, and/or save their stimulus money as that would be a step towards "unity?"

Since the national debt is an issue, maybe J. Hobson would take a peek at all of the stimulus funds that goes toward "folks who are not citizens," and then explain to ALL American citizens how that was, or is, an "equitable" or "unifying" act by the Democrats.

Can’t wait to see President Joe Biden “flub” his way through the explanation as to how his administration is going to handle this debt….besides expanding it.

Maybe J. Hobson can explain how Democratic politicians such as the Clintons, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, President Biden, and Barack Obama all enter the "game" poor and exited as multi-millionaires while our border, schools and neighborhoods crumbled?

And J. Hobson's concern over “millionaires” surely means he is petitioning BIG “Dem” businesses such as Nike to immediately ship ALL overseas jobs back to America, right?

Matt Thompson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Fifty years

I think the three-day July 4 celebration didn't come into being until 1973 to mark Longview's 50 years as a city, not the 70 years quoted in t…

Letters

Letters: We're out here

Are there still a few of the American citizenry who put the sanctity of unborn life ahead of accepting the consequences of the rhetoric from a…

Letters

Letters: Go to sleep

With recent hypersensitivities in the news, political correctness, cancel culture and being "woke," I wish everyone would just go back to sleep.

Letters

Letters: Books rewritten

The country of English author George Orwell's "1984" is one in which the Party keeps itself in power by complete control over every person's t…

Letters

Letters: Four words

I'm going to share four very familiar words with you. So simple, yet they are vital to every person every day.

Letters

Nau: No Trump library?

There were many things I missed during Donald Trump’s presidency, honesty and respect for others, most.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News