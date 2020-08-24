 Skip to main content
Letters: Information or propaganda?

Last Thursday (Aug. 13), my husband and I received a call from a political polling organization based out of the Washington, D.C., suburbs. The call asked three questions that clearly misrepresented Carolyn Long's positions and showed favoritism for Jaime Herrera Beutler.

I've been following Carolyn Long's race for Congress since she first announced in 2018. Since then, I've attended town halls, Coffees with Carolyn, and a variety of other events she has held to be accessible to the Third Congressional District

Having personally asked her questions about healthcare, I know that this polling call was misrepresenting Long's values. The poll incorrectly accused her of supporting Medicare for All. This is simply not true. In 2018 – and today – she clearly has stated her preference for improving the Affordable Care Act and presenting, in addition, a public option. This position is not remotely single payer but emphasizes choice.

The other questions dealing with taxes, economics and social unrest continued to show bias. Instead of hiring some D.C. insider to tell me what my representative believes, it sure would be nice to hear it straight from Jaime Herrera Beutler at a town hall.

Laurel A. Murphy

Kalama

