Letters: Independent leadership

I ask you to join me in electing an independent candidate, Kurt Anagnostou, as a Cowlitz County commissioner.
Dennis Weber has been in government too long and we need another new independent commissioner to get things done.
Our current commissioners have significant public conflict. Weber has been in public office so long that he requested additional pay to off-set his teachers' retirement. The request was rightfully rejected.
There was a very pubic conflict between two commissioners regarding who wants to sell our landfill. The landfill needs to stay. They are accepting garbage from out of county and are going to fill up our landfill sooner. They have hired a manager to run the county after he lost his election as commissioner when the commissioners are supposed to run the county. They have abandoned the homeless to the city of Longview and walked away from a $577,000 grant that could have been help. This would have been tax dollars coming back into our community to help.
Join me in electing new independent leadership.
Jerry Ford
Kelso
