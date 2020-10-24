Letters: Independent leadership

There was a very pubic conflict between two commissioners regarding who wants to sell our landfill. The landfill needs to stay. They are accepting garbage from out of county and are going to fill up our landfill sooner. They have hired a manager to run the county after he lost his election as commissioner when the commissioners are supposed to run the county. They have abandoned the homeless to the city of Longview and walked away from a $577,000 grant that could have been help. This would have been tax dollars coming back into our community to help.