 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Independent leadership

Letters: Independent leadership

{{featured_button_text}}

I ask you to join me in electing an independent candidate, Kurt Anagnostou, as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Dennis Weber has been in government too long and we need another new independent commissioner to get things done.

Our current commissioners have significant public conflict. Weber has been in public office so long that he requested additional pay to off-set his teachers' retirement. The request was rightfully rejected.

There was a very pubic conflict between two commissioners regarding who wants to sell our landfill. The landfill needs to stay. They are accepting garbage from out of county and are going to fill up our landfill sooner. They have hired a manager to run the county after he lost his election as commissioner when the commissioners are supposed to run the county. They have abandoned the homeless to the city of Longview and walked away from a $577,000 grant that could have been help. This would have been tax dollars coming back into our community to help.

Join me in electing new independent leadership.

Jerry Ford

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beut…

Letters

Letters: Established record

Given the current challenges we face due to the economic crisis, it is essential that the 19th Legislative District be represented by someone …

Letters

Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News