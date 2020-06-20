Letters: Incredible benefits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This letter to the editor is in response to Edgar J. "Jerry" Ford's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) where he references the Weyerhaeuser rail-to-trail as a project that will waste money.

The conversion of the tracks to a biking/walking trail will offer incredible benefits. The largest number of workers in Longview, many minimum wage, work at businesses along Ocean Beach Highway. Biking/walking safely to work on a protected trail will save them thousands of commuting dollars.

Are you aware that transportation costs are a household’s second highest expense? This trail, when built out, will compete with the Banks-Verona trail and others for tourist dollars. The highest Cowlitz County motor vehicle bike/pedestrian accident location is along SR4 (State Route 4, also known as Ocean Beach Highway). These accidents could be totally eliminated, saving public safety revenue and personal injuries.

Commissioners also are to be congratulated for the Six Rivers Trail and the new bicycle safety signs on Willow Grove Road.

Readers, checkout the Longview Active Transportation page on Facebook.

David Fine

Longview