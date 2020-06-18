Letters: In the dust

Letters: In the dust

It’s pretty apparent in this day and age how huge the influence of money in politics is. The corrupting influence of special interest groups and many large corporations are leaving many of us in the dust. We are only their mouth pieces fighting amongst each other while they lobby Congress and fill the wallets of themselves and their investors. A large group of us spent many days over the past six years walking the halls of the Washington State Capitol Building, talking to many of our elected Congressmen who would give us a moment of their time, trying to get our Free and Fair Elections resolution passed to no avail. Half were very concerned and cared about the issue and some just blew us off as know nothings. Sen Takko was our main sponsor year after year and Rep Blake co-sponsored as well. I thank them and support their candidacy. Please re-elect Sen Dean Takko and Rep. Brian Blake to serve our community. They care and listen to their constituents.

Celice Carlough

Longview

