Letters: In rhyme

If you can’t wear a mask get a hood,

Or a shield that will do us some good,

Cover your nose, keep your mouth closed,

And please do your part as you should.

If you can't wear a mask, stay away,

We don't care what you have to say.

Shop on the phone, work from your home,

But don't make the rest of us pay.

If the elections were rigged,

Democrats should have won big.

Instead they lost seats, suffered defeat,

Except for the key White House gigs.

One million new cases a week,