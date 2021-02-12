 Skip to main content
Letters: In response

Ina recent letter, I gave the Wall Street Journal (Jan. 11, 2021, Page A17) as the location of an article I used. The author's main point was that Trump did not meet the legal test for inciting insurrection.

Abby Courtney claims I misled the public by "cherry picking" and demands that I identify the article I relied on. Sorry, the information was right in front of her. It is odd that she claims she read an article in the Journal that states that Trump was guilty. But she gave no specifics and nothing about where to find the article she relied on. The piece I cited was by Jeffrey Shapiro who describes his extensive experience prosecuting protesters who disrupted Capitol proceedings and wrote: "The President didn't commit incitement or any other crime." The Journal large printed the following quote from the article: "Inflaming emotions is not a crime. The President didn't mention violence, much less provoke it."

My letter was not misleading or cherry picking and my source was obvious.

William Dennis

Longview

