Letters: Improve mountain recreation

To improve recreation at Mount St. Helens, how about the Forest Service consider these ideas: a dock at the far end of Coldwater Lake with a nearby campsite; a trail linking Coldwater/Mount Margaret with the Green River Trail; easements to Vanson Peak and Castle Lake areas; a snow park at Coldwater Lake with cross-country ski rentals; and “a trail to extend along the south shore of Spirit Lake” that “could provide access for fishing sometime in the future.”

Allow cross-country travel on most uplands, and clearly state that fishing, hunting and non-gas boats are “OK” in the Spirit Lake basin. Design it so no area is set aside exclusively for research.

Where do these wild-eyed proposals come from? They come directly from the Monument Plan. The fact is, the USFS (United States Forest Service) has been operating the monument with many more restrictions than was ever contemplated or approved. Instead they’ve used “administrative closures” for 35 years, a loophole created for emergencies such forest fires. Don’t take my word for it — the 1985 EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) Comprehensive Plan is on the USFS website.

Darcy Mitchem

Toutle

