Letters: Improve law enforcement

The Daily News recently published an article from the Associated Press about decreases in police budgets.

In my view, the number one purpose of the government is the safety of its residents. There are people who will hurt or rob us with violence.

We need police to protect us from these people and to collect the evidence to prove in court they have harmed the victim.

I support additional funds to improve all law enforcement.

TDN should publish articles about the positive impacts police have on our community.

Bill Hallanger

Longview