Letters: Impaired

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

History has taught us that our form of government has a limited life expectancy. We are on the fence. Our mentally impaired politicians are fiddling while our cities burn and nobody cares.

Nancy Pelosi said on air that she didn't care about our monuments. Gov. Jay Inslee is acting like an unqualified parent and allowing the rioters to riot. "Let them burn a few cares and get it out of their system."

We have a mentally impaired presidential candidate and enough mentally impaired votes to make it a contest. President Trump gave us the best economy in history and he was crucified while Inslee was praised. That is serious impairment.

The Oregonian reported that 20% of Oregonians have a mental illness. In Portland it is more like 60%, including the governor, mayor and City Council members. Washington is no better.

Don Cullen

Kelso