Letters: Ignoring constituents

Woodland Mayor Will Finn's Sept. 15 letter to the editor begging the public to push forward a plant (that will really only benefit Chinese plastic manufacturers) touting unverified and hopeful job creation and tax revenue numbers while simultaneously presiding over a city whose council just recently rejected the legal sale of cannabis really shows you whose pockets he is in.
Pushing an out-of-town project at the behest of energy corporations while rejecting hometown small business retailers, manufacturers and processors with proven job creation and revenue stream numbers is about as hypocritical as you can get.
I guess it makes political sense when running for a county position to ignore your city constituents.
Tyler Manser
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!