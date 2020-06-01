Letters: If we had known

A current refrain is, “If we had only known…” With the COVID-19 virus, there are a lot of unknowns. Rumors pop up like weeds in an untended garden. So I am grateful when we do know something, and the science backs it up, that the information is made easily available to the public. I am appalled when politics suppresses information — as when the full information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is blocked from its website and publications.

Likewise, I have no patience with legislation being misrepresented. Senate Bill 5395, as passed by the Washington Legislature, requires all schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education (CSHE). CSHE is defined in the bill as: “Recurring instruction in human development and reproduction that is age-appropriate and inclusive of all students.” With all of the concern about child abuse, it seems incredibly important that our school health classes cover basic facts. The Washington State Legislature passed “Erin’s Law” (House Bill 1539) in 2018 directing the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to review sexual abuse curricula and to develop recommendations for schools wishing to provide sexual abuse prevention instruction, but did not require schools to provide such instruction. This is just one example of the good that can come from this legislation.