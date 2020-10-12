 Skip to main content
Letters: Ideology counts

Do you really want socialism for your family? To know what can happen when a country chooses socialism as their government system maybe you should talk to some of our Russian families who immigrated from there.

Some families were sent to live in Siberia when their fathers were arrested for holding church services in their homes. They suffered dearly, witnessing people reduced to cannibalism to survive. They lost their properties, inheritances and were unable to worship. Everything became owned by the Party.

In 1910, the ideology of Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky began to take root. The people were pushing for change with riots, marches and protests, much like today. Fascism, nationalism, racism, religion, all wanted to take control. The only thing they agreed upon was their hatred for the Czar. The revolution of 1914-1917 was hard on everyone. Joseph Stalin came to power and started killing off the leaders of his opposition, sentencing them to prison or execution.

A vote for Joe Biden really equates to a vote for Kamala Harris and her ideology and plans for socialism. Think?

Glenda Fittro

Longview

