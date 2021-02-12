 Skip to main content
Letters: Hypocrisy

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler stated that President Trump “acted against his oath of office,” therefore she voted to impeach him.

Look at the hypocrisy in that statement and who’s calling the kettle black. I have been paying attention to Rep. Herrera Beutler’s voting record in the House for years. She is an excellent example of an elected official who regularly violates her oath of office. How dare she criticize Trump for very thing she does with regularity.

For the benefit of anyone that is reading this to know my claim is valid, please see the website below. It contains the voting records of every elected official in the House and Senate taken from the Congressional Record. It judges each vote they made against the Constitution. Jaime Herrera Beutler fails the test. https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/#/legislator/15981.

Jay Hunter

Longview

