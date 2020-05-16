Letters: Hurting us?

This letter is in response to Stephen Waitkus' letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 6).

I realize the illegal immigrants who are here should try to get citizenship, but if they get benefits from our government, it all goes back to their American landlords, American markets, American gas stations, etc.

So, why is it hurting us, the average citizen?

I was lucky enough to be born here, but if I had not have been and was in terrible circumstances elsewhere, I would have tried my best to get here.

Most of them are doing jobs that spoiled Americans wouldn't do. 

Jean Branson

Longview

