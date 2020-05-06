Letters: Hurrah for Sheriff Brad Thurman!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the man charged with enforcing the governor’s stay-at-home order, I appreciate his sensitivity to the rights of the citizens in his county. Does Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial/reveal The Daily News' true colors?

Sheriff Thurman contends citizens possess certain unalienable rights. Stepankowsky declares, “All rights have limits. No right is absolute.” A true right finds God as its origin. A right that can be limited or is not absolute is a state-granted privilege.

Sheriff Thurman believes the Constitution means what it says and the most basic purpose of constitutional government is protecting and maintaining individual rights.

Sheriff Thurman contends citizens are capable of making responsible decisions affecting their personal safety. Stepankowsky asks, “…don’t you think the governor…is better equipped to make those decisions?” No! That may be the sentiment in China, North Korea, or Venezuela, but not here. The basis of a free society is self-governance: individuals making informed decisions that promote not only their own interests, but the good of the community.

Thanks Sheriff Thurman. You understand that.

Jerry Cooper

Kelso