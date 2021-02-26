Letters: How 'special' is that?

Jonathan Pollard, United States citizen and intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, spied for Israel and was caught in 1987.

During his 30 years in prison, Israeli prime ministers pleaded for his release from the country with the “special relationship” to Israel. The special nature seems to be they get billions of dollars each year, more foreign aid than any other country, a country in the upper half of individual personal income (don’t know if our foreign aid is included in the ranking) and we are supposed to accept their espionage.

After 30 years in prison, Pollard was paroled and wanted to move to Israel, the move was denied until recently. PBS "NewsHour" showed him at the bottom of aircraft stairs, kissing the Israeli ground at the feet of the current Premier, Benyamin Netanyahu. Hero’s welcome for a U.S. citizen who spied on his country for Israel. Wow, how “special” can we be?

Richard Nau

Longview