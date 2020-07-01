Letters: How many?

Your guest editorial "Keep protesting, but end CHOP" made me think, does Larry Wood's "We the People" three-day event planned for the Fourth of July show a similar disregard for blurring the line between protest and public safety as did the CHOP protesters on Capital Hill in Seattle?

COVID-19 cases are increasing in Cowlitz County, 37 new cases in a recent week.

The county health department recently got approval to hire two more staff members to track/trace people exposed to pandemic positive cases for the upcoming six months.

How many ICU (intensive care unit) beds are available following 10,000 people gathering together at Lake Sacajawea? How many young people and children will suffer, not to mention people older than 34 years old for failing to wear a mask? Can business people support this "entertainment" protest when increasing infection rate causes a return to Phase 1?

If people want to return to their jobs and health insurance, then wearing masks, social distancing and staying home will provide safer health and the chance for the economy to prosper.

This is my "free speech" protest today.

Martha Malone Davis

Longview

Catch the latest in Opinion

