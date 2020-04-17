Letters: House arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Inslee’s house arrest order for the populace, Proclamation 20-25, is in conflict with the Bill of Rights. Our rights of the free exercise of religion, of the people to peaceably assemble, of due process of law, as well as our Ninth Amendment rights to pursue happiness by earning a living and to travel freely outside of our homes are sacred. These individual rights are enshrined in the Constitution of the United States.

Under the Supremacy Clause, the Constitution preempts conflicting state laws. Inslee’s order “prohibiting all people in Washington State from leaving their homes or participating in social, spiritual and recreational gatherings of any kind regardless of the number of participants, and all non-essential businesses in Washington State from conducting business” is in direct conflict with the Bill of Rights. In the words of Alexander Hamilton, “No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid” (The Federalist, no. 78, paragraph 11).

Inslee has overstepped his bounds. He has violated his oath of office by ordering a suspension of individual rights that are enshrined in our Constitution. Inslee should be recalled from office.

Roger Whitten

Deer Park