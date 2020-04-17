Letters: House arrest

Letters: House arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

Inslee’s house arrest order for the populace, Proclamation 20-25, is in conflict with the Bill of Rights. Our rights of the free exercise of religion, of the people to peaceably assemble, of due process of law, as well as our Ninth Amendment rights to pursue happiness by earning a living and to travel freely outside of our homes are sacred. These individual rights are enshrined in the Constitution of the United States.

Under the Supremacy Clause, the Constitution preempts conflicting state laws. Inslee’s order “prohibiting all people in Washington State from leaving their homes or participating in social, spiritual and recreational gatherings of any kind regardless of the number of participants, and all non-essential businesses in Washington State from conducting business” is in direct conflict with the Bill of Rights. In the words of Alexander Hamilton, “No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid” (The Federalist, no. 78, paragraph 11).

Inslee has overstepped his bounds. He has violated his oath of office by ordering a suspension of individual rights that are enshrined in our Constitution. Inslee should be recalled from office.

Roger Whitten

Deer Park

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Serving our kids

We are living during a very challenging time, a time that many of us have never experienced before. As it often happens during difficult times…

Letters

Letters: Close friends

To all the staff of our Daily News newspaper, including my deliverer, I must tell you that you have become a close friend during these trying …

Letters

Letters: Homeless efforts

First off, I would like to say thank you to the people who are making tough decisions everyday to keep our community controlled and safe.

Letters

Letters: Open the doors

I'm sick of seeing people shamefully hide their heads in the fear created by the media, our governor and others in the rarefied air of politics.

Letters

Letters: Worth a chuckle

Whomever wrote the captions for the Mount St. Helens pictures in the April 10 isse misidentified the wrong Harry Truman. Truman, the United St…

Letters

Letters: Red, white and blue

Sherry Davis' letter to the editor (The Daily News, April 8) reiterated what we've been hearing for sometime now, "wear a mask, wash your hand…

Letters

Letters: Herd immunity

As I’ve watched the health experts answer questions about the coronavirus, I’ve had one question that is never asked. What is the science behi…

Letters

Letters: Always a need

Yes, the United States' constitution allows freedom of speech. But we all need to be aware of the impact of the written word as well as accept…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News