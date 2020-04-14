Letters: Homeless efforts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First off, I would like to say thank you to the people who are making tough decisions everyday to keep our community controlled and safe.

Recently, I read an article regarding the closure of the homeless camp in our community on Alabama Street. Although it saddens me to hear this, I understand whatever our community managers feel is necessary to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading in order to keep our residents healthy and safe. However, now that the homeless camp has been closed, I was wondering if there were other accommodations or services to help those struggling to obtain basic necessities?

I also read that the camp may be relocated somewhere else. Is there a set place on where that will be? I know everyone is working diligently and trying to maintain our city as well as keeping the public’s best interest in mind.

Thank you for your time and perseverance.

Madison Sherman

Longview