 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Hold them accountable

Letters: Hold them accountable

{{featured_button_text}}

For four years we have watched Congressional Republicans unite behind President Trump, excusing, aiding, abetting his daily lies, his bully pulpit, his hateful tweets. Not conceding defeat, Trump's continual lies stirred, incited, fomented his Proud Boys paramilitary, radical, racist insurgents to march to the Capitol "to take back the government."

Trump stoked these armed radical terrorists onward to destruction of property, chaos, bloodshed and violence. Aided by Republicans, Trump's insurgency came very close to a Trump dictatorship, ending our democracy.

Now is the time for Republicans to find a backbone. Trump must be impeached, lose the $200,000 yearly retirement and $1 million travel allowance and be barred from holding any office again. If there are no consequences, any future president can establish a dictatorship.

The 147 Republicans who tried to prevent the legal transition of power must be held accountable with leaders Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Mo Brooks ejected from office. Doing nothing or procrastinating makes the Republican Party lawless and disorderly. How proud are you to be a Republican? My Republican friends are ashamed, horrified, and angry.

Judy MacLeod

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Cleaning up the streets

My walking partners convinced me cleaning up the environment is a worthy cause. I've joined in to help pick up nails from the streets, cans an…

Letters

Letters: Thank you to our board

By proclamation of the governor, January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our remarkable elected school board…

Letters

Letters: Where's Walsh?

In the recent article about local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol, why is there no response included from 19…

Letters

Wiest: disappointing answers

My purpose here is not to change anyone's political affiliation, but rather to add a voice to those who are disturbed by the continuing disreg…

Letters

Letters: Consider the odds

To see a good example of why the virus is surging, look at the photo on the front page of the Jan. 8 issue of The Daily News of a group gather…

Letters

Letters: Glove up

In regards to the Jan. 3 photo of a nurse giving the vaccine shot to the chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, can anyone explain why she is n…

Letters

Letters: A rough day

In 1926, the undefeated Huskies from Washington could not find anyone to play them for the championship. A small southern college called Alaba…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News