Letters: Hold them accountable

For four years we have watched Congressional Republicans unite behind President Trump, excusing, aiding, abetting his daily lies, his bully pulpit, his hateful tweets. Not conceding defeat, Trump's continual lies stirred, incited, fomented his Proud Boys paramilitary, radical, racist insurgents to march to the Capitol "to take back the government."

Trump stoked these armed radical terrorists onward to destruction of property, chaos, bloodshed and violence. Aided by Republicans, Trump's insurgency came very close to a Trump dictatorship, ending our democracy.

Now is the time for Republicans to find a backbone. Trump must be impeached, lose the $200,000 yearly retirement and $1 million travel allowance and be barred from holding any office again. If there are no consequences, any future president can establish a dictatorship.

The 147 Republicans who tried to prevent the legal transition of power must be held accountable with leaders Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Mo Brooks ejected from office. Doing nothing or procrastinating makes the Republican Party lawless and disorderly. How proud are you to be a Republican? My Republican friends are ashamed, horrified, and angry.

Judy MacLeod

Kalama