Letters: Hold the line

My wife is a heart failure patient and our family has followed the rules to the best of our ability to secure her safety and that of our family and friends.

Today (March 19) we contacted the Kaiser pharmacy to see if they could hold my medications, which have been ready to be picked up, until my wife's meds were done. My wife explained she is in heart failure and we are trying to limit the amount of exposure we have, especially at a medical facility. The answer from the pharmacy was a flat "no" and we were advised they are putting my medications back on the shelf if we do not come in today.