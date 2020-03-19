Letters: Hold the line

Letters: Hold the line

{{featured_button_text}}

My wife is a heart failure patient and our family has followed the rules to the best of our ability to secure her safety and that of our family and friends.

Today (March 19) we contacted the Kaiser pharmacy to see if they could hold my medications, which have been ready to be picked up, until my wife's meds were done. My wife explained she is in heart failure and we are trying to limit the amount of exposure we have, especially at a medical facility. The answer from the pharmacy was a flat "no" and we were advised they are putting my medications back on the shelf if we do not come in today.

I encourage The Daily News to give Kaiser a free subscription to the paper, they need to get a clue regarding community responsibility. Kaiser pharmacy gets a D- from a family trying to protect a vulnerable person.

A little cooperation and forward thinking and they protect their staff and community from unnecessary exposure.

Thank you to those staff holding the line.

Randy Teig

Longview

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Stop corruption

Every year, more than $1 trillion is siphoned out of developing countries, often through anonymous shell companies, which are secretive entiti…

Letters

Letters: Oil production

In an unusual move, the Saudis pledged to increase production of oil into a coronavirus shocked energy market sending Brent Crude futures on a…

Letters

Letters: Confess the cause

After reading today's (March 12) Daily News article "Counselors face heavy load" focusing on the challenges of our emotional support professio…

Letters

Letters: Most effective

Who was identified as the most effective legislator in Washington state by The Center for Effective Lawmaking?

Letters

Letters: Guest editorials

The guest editorial in the March 14 issue of The Daily News written by Carolyn Long, who is attempting one more time to get the seat in the Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News