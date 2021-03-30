 Skip to main content
Letters: Hold the grandstanding

The Cowlitz County commissioners just wasted a whole lot of time with their purposeless, non-binding Second Amendment directive for law enforcement.

As someone who has been lobbying all my local legislators to improve local rural internet, I find their priorities to be all wrong. We don’t need any more ideological, partisan grandstanding. We need attention to the real problems like inadequate rural internet that we face as individuals and business owners.

Compare the lack of attention to improving internet by the Cowlitz County commissioners to the three Lewis County commissioners (all Republicans) who are in active support of HB 1336, a bill that would allow local PUDs to help expand internet access to underserved rural residents.

At recent committee hearings for this bill, more than a dozen respected citizens from Lewis County spoke in support of the bill, including Commissioner Lindsay Pollack on behalf of all three commissioners. What did we hear from Cowlitz County? Crickets. Nothing. Nada.

Time to start pushing local politicians for progress, people. Don’t let them forget they work for us.

L.L. Hauer

Winlock

