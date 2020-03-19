Letters: Higher ground

Believe.
We do not have to live in fear. Trust in God's word moves us to higher ground. Believers have a 911. It is Psalm 91 and all 16 verses apply.
God loves us all.
Draw close to him.
Justine Buck
Kelso
