Letters: Herd immunity

As I’ve watched the health experts answer questions about the coronavirus, I’ve had one question that is never asked. What is the science behind the curve? The epidemic curve is a plot of new infections vs. time. The shape of the curve is affected by the reproduction rate R0 which is the average number of people infected by a single person. The curve rises exponentially initially, but tapers off until it is flat at the top of the curve, meaning instead of one person infecting three people, one person is infecting only one person on average. What is the force that is causing this to happen? I believe the answer is herd immunity. As a larger portion of the population is infected, the herd immunity increases, making it harder for the virus to spread.