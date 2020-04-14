Letters: Herd immunity

Letters: Herd immunity

{{featured_button_text}}

As I’ve watched the health experts answer questions about the coronavirus, I’ve had one question that is never asked. What is the science behind the curve? The epidemic curve is a plot of new infections vs. time. The shape of the curve is affected by the reproduction rate R0 which is the average number of people infected by a single person. The curve rises exponentially initially, but tapers off until it is flat at the top of the curve, meaning instead of one person infecting three people, one person is infecting only one person on average. What is the force that is causing this to happen? I believe the answer is herd immunity. As a larger portion of the population is infected, the herd immunity increases, making it harder for the virus to spread.

This idea of herd immunity doesn’t seem popular among the “experts.” What else explains the epidemic curve? There is worry about a rebound of infections when restrictions are lifted. That’s because we haven’t developed herd immunity.

Sam Haag

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Open the doors

I'm sick of seeing people shamefully hide their heads in the fear created by the media, our governor and others in the rarefied air of politics.

Letters

Letters: Generous support

Eagle Cliffs Distillery thanks everyone involved locally in responding to the pandemic. Cowlitz County is extremely fortunate to have an excep…

Letters

Letters: Serving our kids

We are living during a very challenging time, a time that many of us have never experienced before. As it often happens during difficult times…

Letters

Letters: Close friends

To all the staff of our Daily News newspaper, including my deliverer, I must tell you that you have become a close friend during these trying …

Letters

Letters: Cooperative efforts

Generally, I enjoy Jack Malone's articulate letters, but he continues to be confused about the difference between a socioeconomic philosophy a…

Letters

Letters: Worth a chuckle

Whomever wrote the captions for the Mount St. Helens pictures in the April 10 isse misidentified the wrong Harry Truman. Truman, the United St…

Letters

Letters: Red, white and blue

Sherry Davis' letter to the editor (The Daily News, April 8) reiterated what we've been hearing for sometime now, "wear a mask, wash your hand…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News