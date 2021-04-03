Letters: Hear it from them

You might have read about The Daily News' Students in Need campaign, benefitting LCC’s Student Success Fund. As an LCC Foundation board member, I can tell you a donation to this annual campaign makes a real difference in people’s lives right here in our community. It could be your neighbor, your co-worker or your friend who needs a small grant to stay in school and complete his or her education, and that’s what the Student Success Fund provides.

Here’s a note from Kathryn, one of the students helped:

“I am beyond grateful for the extra financial assistance I have received. Thanks to your generous support, I am the first in my family to attend college and graduate. Without you, I wouldn’t have been able to afford my final quarter in the nursing program.”

If you donated last year, Kathryn’s “thank you” is for you. If you haven’t donated yet, here’s your chance to make a difference. Why not donate today?

John Melink

LCC Foundation board member