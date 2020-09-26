Letters: Health care no 'scheme'

Carolyn Long is a true advocate for sensible health care and does not support a health care “scheme” as our current Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler alleges in a current advertisement on television.

Long supports improving the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and believes people should be able to access affordable health care when they need it.

This is not a “scheme." It simply is common sense and the right thing to do. Carolyn Long will bring to the Third Congressional District an allegiance to the people and she is dedicated to improving our system of health care.