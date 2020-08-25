Letters: Happy retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seeing the front page picture and article of Judge Steve Warning in the Sunday Aug. 16, edition of The Daily News certainly tugged at my heart strings. Not enough positive and words of praise can be said about this fine man.

I have known him and his wife, Angie, for many years. He is so respected in our community.

We all know how much he has accomplished in the courtroom, but as a regular citizen, he has shown me personally, and other people, a kindness and caring in so many ways. He has earned a good, happy retirement.

Most men and women in the law profession that I know throughout my long life in Cowlitz County all seem to have a deep understanding of our day-to-day woes.

Judge Steve and Angie are such a devoted couple. They would be fabulous marriage counselors.

Brenda Nanney

Longview