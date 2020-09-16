Letters: Hands off

The United States of America was founded on the principle of government by the vote of the people. My neighbor and I are exercising our right to display our preference in a non-violent, democratic way. These people who are stealing signs -- what kind of government do they want--an autocratic one? Do they want some person to be placed in power without a vote of the people? That seems to me to be the message that political sign-stealing gives. I may have a preference for a political candidate and it may be different from yours, but what I care more about is that you vote. Please do so in November.