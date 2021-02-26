 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Hand in my pocket

Letters: Hand in my pocket

{{featured_button_text}}

Hey Port of Longview, will you please stop charging me on my property tax bill? You brought in $41 million, so why do you need my money? Or at least give us community broadband. Please and thank you.

Forrest Rupley

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened …

Letters

Letters: Alternative facts

John Peters' Feb 16 letter to the editor in The Daily News, as a response to Art Birkmeyer's letter of Feb. 11, is an example of alternate facts.

Letters

Letters: Support HB 1078

I can’t tell you how many times I have opened up about my past involvement with the criminal legal system and heard the response, “I never wou…

Letters

Letters: A sham

In response to Mary Ann Johnson's letter of Feb. 18: Quite the opposite. The 43 votes to acquit did not sell their souls to the devil.

Letters

Letters: No red carpet

I think most people in our community agree our county needs industry and decent jobs. I hope most people agree climate change is a disaster th…

Letters

Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have sav…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News